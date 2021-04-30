As of the 24th August 2020, Enforcement agents have been give the 'green light' to recommence enforcement visits to residential properties. This decision, like most decisions throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, has not come easy however this has been welcomed by the High Court Enforcement Officers Association (HCEOA) and many other businesses and individuals countrywide.

Under the new amendments contained in the Taking Control of Goods and Certification of Enforcement Agents (Amendment) (No.2) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 enforcement agents will be permitted to attend residential properties, having been allowed to do so for commercial properties for a number of weeks already, to try to recoup the millions owed to creditors. They will be attempting to clear the backlog of cases from the time enforcement was put on hold back in March this year.

In line with the news from HCEOA, enforcement countrywide have agreed on a post-lockdown plan to continue enforcement with 'a flexible and sympathetic approach and in line with Government guidelines The HCEO plan moving forward is as follows;

Additional training requirements for all Enforcement Agents prior to any home visits The need to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines where possible The provision of protective equipment and hygiene supplies to ensure the visiting members of staff protect themselves, debtors and members of the public whilst at work.

The new plan and Taking Control of Goods and Certification of Enforcement Agents (Amendment) (No.2) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 will be under continuous review in case of any sudden changes to the current pandemic.

In light of this news, if you require assistance with recovering aged debt

