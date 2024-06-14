Managing Volume And Pricing Risk In Commodity Supply Contracts: LNG And Beyond (Video)

Our lawyers, along with speakers from Quadrant Chambers and Alvarez & Marsal, present a panel discussion that addresses hot topics and common issues in commodity supply disputes, including discussion of both volume and pricing issues, drawing on experience in LNG and natural gas disputes which have seen considerable growth in the recent past, against the context of significant market volatility.
