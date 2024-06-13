ARTICLE
13 June 2024

Beam Me Up! New Prototype Brings Space Power Closer

Researchers have successfully demonstrated the world's first 360º beam steering technology, a key advancement towards space-based solar power.
This technology, developed by a consortium led by Space Solar and demonstrated at Queen's University Belfast (QUB), aims to power over a million homes by the 2030s! Solar panels in space can capture 13 times more energy than those on Earth, providing a constant energy supply without the environmental drawbacks of nuclear and gas power. The successful lab demonstration involved wirelessly steering a beam to illuminate a light, showcasing the potential of this innovative technology and making science fiction come to life!

Researchers have successfully developed and demonstrated the world's first prototype of a 360º beam steering technology, which could pave the way to a constant supply of energy from space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

