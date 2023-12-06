The Government has recently announced an extension to permitted development rights to allow more homeowners and businesses to install solar panels.

Housing and Planning Minister Lee Rowley MP stresses the need for homes that are future-proof and which help us achieve net zero goals. These permitted development rights, however, are still subject to important conditions, such as their use in conservation areas.

Businesses can now install solar panels without 1MW restrictions. This signals a positive step towards hitting the 70GW solar power target by 2035 and supporting skilled British jobs. This decision will also reap benefits for consumers with reduced bills.

Further, homes with flat roofs can now install rooftop solar panels without having to apply for planning permission, aligning the rules with those for businesses. Similarly, businesses will no longer require planning permission for panels generating over one megawatt of electricity.

The Government is committed to using already developed land for solar panels. These changes make it easier for solar installation above car parks, provided they maintain over a ten-meter distance from people's homes.

These new rules are part of the Government's broader plan outlined in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act, aimed at speeding up the planning system and reducing red tape. These changes also align with the British Energy Security Strategy, aiming to achieve net zero by 2050.

