We are delighted to launch this guide to Europe's hydrogen industry.

The guide covers the main regulatory frameworks in key European jurisdictions for the production, transportation and sale of green hydrogen, identify common themes and challenges between different jurisdictions and touch on overarching EU rules governing the production and distribution of hydrogen.



Having previously been largely covered by gas regulation, as of 2023 the production, storage and transportation of hydrogen in the EU has its own set of rules, with Member States and the UK working to bring their regulatory frameworks up to speed.



Some of the new regulations brought in to govern the hydrogen market have been interpreted as unnecessarily complicated and restrictive. Questions also hang over the definition of 'green' hydrogen.



Regulatory intransigence and uncertainty are both major obstacles to private investment in hydrogen projects, and put Europe at risk of falling behind the hydrogen markets in places like China, Australia, the Middle East and the US.



As is often the case when it comes to new energy technologies, industry participants are looking for solid commercial routes through the regulatory quagmire to establish a flourishing and scalable market.



In this guide, we have included some case studies of our work advising clients on navigating hydrogen regulation and commercial contract issues, and an interview documenting the first-hand experience of one hydrogen developer.



For each of the countries covered (Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the UK), our hydrogen experts look specifically at:



1. Regulatory requirements for hydrogen energy installations and electrolysers

Key legislation

Key regulatory bodies

Anticipated near-term regulatory changes

2. Support schemes

Accessing support schemes

3. Selling hydrogen

Selling opportunities

Hydrogen purchase agreements (HPAs)

Key legal and commercial issues in HPAs

View the full Shaping Europe's hydrogen economy report.

