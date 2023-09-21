The first in a series of video interviews featuring subsea cable clients, where they share their insights and perspectives on the distinctive risk factors they encounter.

self

Subsea power cables interview – Episode 1: Chris Sutherland, Transpower

Thomas Mallindine interviews Chris Sutherland, Group Treasurer at Transpower, on subsea cables and factors affecting interconnectors.

WTW's Thomas Mallindine talks to Chris Sutherland from Transpower, September 2023

In our interview with Chris Sutherland, Group Treasurer at Transpower, the transmission system operator for New Zealand, various topics were discussed. These included an overview of the current challenges in the New Zealand electricity market, the impact of ESG factors on Transpower's operations, and the strategies employed for incorporating green energy sources into the electricity grid while ensuring its future resilience.

The conversation also explored the demand for cable laying and the availability of vessels for this purpose. Additionally, it touched upon Transpower's distinctive cable protection zone and the procedures associated with cable replacement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.