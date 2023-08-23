This article gives an interesting summary of exciting developments in the green energy sector. Alternative fuels are going to be vital, and the more pathways to getting there, the better! Green hydrogen is completely carbon free and if green syngas can be produced to be carbon neutral, both give us usable fuels with particular strengths and weaknesses. We've seen lots of systems which produce syngas from a variety of waste feedstocks, but using atmospheric carbon dioxide is an interesting alternative. Going all the way through to sustainable aviation fuel is going to hugely help an industry which is going to be challenging to decarbonise. The article has a link to the journal article which is well worth a quick read for the interested.

The news of the University of Sheffield increasing their hydrogen production is also particularly positive. Whatever the route for production, increasing the hydrogen supply in the UK will help with everyone looking to develop hydrogen based systems. Despite the demand, the lack of availability of green hydrogen is still holding back industry, and we need to scale up as soon as possible.