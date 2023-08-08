ARTICLE

Worldwide: A Selection Of Key Developments From The Region In The Last Quarter

Following Saudi Arabia's changes to the regulation of legal practices, international law firms prepare themselves ..

Of the US firms, Kirkland & Ellis has opened its first office in the region in Riyadh, focused on energy and infrastructure, with 2 partners hired from White & Case and a third from Latham & Watkins.

Gibson Dunn adds to its Abu Dhabi office with its own Riyadh presence, after recruiting another 3 senior lawyers from White & Case.

Not to be outdone, UK firms build their own position. Addleshaw Goddard recruits a trio of partners, including one from Latham & Watkins, to set up in Riyadh.

And in a move of symbolic importance, the largest law firm in Saudi Arabia, Al Tamimi & Co, relocates all 83 of its lawyers in Riyadh to the Tadawul Tower in the King Abdullah Financial District, where the Saudi Stock Exchange will in due course be based.

Meanwhile, at the regional level, the leading Egyptian law firm of El Said Darwish forms a strategic association with the leading UAE firm of Ibrahim & Partners, to provide comprehensive legal advisory services across both jurisdictions. The UAE is the largest investor in Egypt.

The UAE continues to be a magnet for international law firm investment ..

Clyde & Co, fresh from its launch in Cairo, has poached 13 lawyers from PwC in Dubai to set up its corporate practice there.

Brodies from Scotland opens its first office in the region in Abu Dhabi with 2 relocated partners focusing on energy, oil and gas.

SRDB, the French firm, opens its 4th regional office (after Saudi Arabia, Oman & Qatar) in Abu Dhabi, providing both French and English language and legal support across a broad range of services.

Reed Smith and Taylor Wessing both appoint partners to focus on IP, technology and media in Dubai, Reed Smith recruiting from DLA Piper and Taylor Wessing from prominent local firm BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem.

While several UK firms have reported on the important contribution the Middle East has made to their annual results this year (including Allen & Overy), Simmons & Simmons announces it is closing its Doha office after 20 years. It still has a Dubai presence with 8 partners. A number of US and UK firms (including DLA Piper, Clyde & Co and White & Case) continue operating in Doha.

