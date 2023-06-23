self

A new EU regulation will come into force on June 29, 2023, imposing onerous due diligence requirements for businesses buying and selling products made from seven common commodities: cocoa, coffee, cattle, soy, rubber, palm oil, and timber, or the raw commodities themselves.

For timber, the regulation replaces an earlier law, but for the remaining commodities, it is cutting new ground. In this podcast, Julie Vaughan and Nicolas Walker from our environmental team lead you through how it all works.

