European Union:
Are You Deforestation-free? New Supply Chain Obligations Approaching In The EU (Podcast)
23 June 2023
Reed Smith (Worldwide)
A new EU regulation will come into force on June 29, 2023,
imposing onerous due diligence requirements for businesses buying
and selling products made from seven common commodities: cocoa,
coffee, cattle, soy, rubber, palm oil, and timber, or the raw
commodities themselves.
For timber, the regulation replaces an earlier law, but for the
remaining commodities, it is cutting new ground. In this podcast,
Julie Vaughan and Nicolas Walker from our environmental team lead
you through how it all works.
