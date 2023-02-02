I was excited to read that JCB will be demonstrating their new hydrogen fueled internal combustion engine at ConExpo in LAs Vegas. With the ongoing drive to reduce our carbon footprint, there are a number of alternative fuel technologies under development for powering the equipment of the future. Hydrogen internal combustion engines are one such technology. With a clean exhaust gas (water), the green credentials on the face of it seem clear, and it is great to see the likes of JCB, Rolls Royce, Toyota and Cummins, amongst others, all working on this technology.

