UK:
Sunny Outlook For Solar Shaded Crops
08 December 2022
Marks & Clerk
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The debate over using agricultural land to build solar farms has
heated up over the past couple of years. But for some crops, this
need not be an issue, according to a recent article.
In Gelsdorf, Germany, an apple farmer has been
using solar panels to not only generate clean power, but also to
provide shade for his trees. In the heat of July 2022, almost no
solar-shaded apples were damaged by sunlight, compared with about
18% of apples in the non-shaded group.
Similarly, in the US a Massachusetts cranberry farmer has installed
a solar array above his cranberry bog. In times when cranberry
prices are falling, the solar panels provide a useful secondary
income.
Of course, not all crops grow well in the shade, and so in both
Germany and the US, researchers are studying which crops, and crop
varieties, may be best suited to this dual land use.
The results of these studies could help us understand how we can
increase solar electricity generation - without sacrificing food
security.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from UK
Fuel Cell Technologies At Euston Station
Marks & Clerk
It is good to see further examples of decarbonisation technologies in use on the UK rail network. Although only a trial at this stage, this latest venture is an emission free solution for creating...
How Will The Electricity Generator Levy Work?
Gowling WLG
The introduction of a new UK tax on renewable and nuclear electricity generators was confirmed in the recent Autumn Statement. Given the cost of funding the Energy Price Guarantee and the Energy Support Scheme...
Sharm El-Sheikh COP 27 – Day 8
Herbert Smith Freehills
Civil society was the focus today, with discussions on the role of civil society in shaping the global climate agenda and implementation of the pledges.
Sharm El-Sheikh COP 27 – Day 4
Herbert Smith Freehills
On Thursday 10 November at COP27, the theme of discussions was science and youth and future generations. The inclusion of young people in climate discussions was considered particularly important...