In our third Energy Explored podcast, Reed Smith partners James Atkin and Adam Hedley and associate Terry Prempeh explore how energy industry participants are seeking to enhance their carbon-neutral credentials. They discuss "carbon-neutral" fossil fuels, the trading of carbon offsets, carbon-neutral labeling, and ways to mitigate the risk of claims of "greenwashing."

The episode builds on the firm's recent report, Energy Transition - An evolving journey, a 15-article publication analyzing what government and markets can do to help bring about a decarbonized world and what role the energy industry will play.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.