While it seems the days of the 'petrolhead' may be numbered, recent innovations by companies such as Toyota, are breathing new life into the internal combustion engine making them suitable for use with hydrogen in place of petrol or other fossil-based fuels.

"Hydrogen engines house the potential to be carbon-neutral while keeping our passion for the internal combustion engine alive at the same time."

