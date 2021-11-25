ARTICLE

I previously discussed how the governments of Denmark and Costa Rica are spearheading the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) which aims to fix a date to phase out fossil fuel production effectively, setting a hard deadline for the energy transition. During COP26, the UK decided not to join the alliance believing there is a need for oil and gas in the years to come.

However, it appears Scotland, sitting directly to the west of the North Sea, and having a huge workforce involved in the oil and gas industry is in talks to join BOGA. First minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed "active discussions" to join BOGA are taking place, but membership would be decided based on "what would best suit our circumstance". It is unclear if a membership category exists that would allow fossil fuels to still make up over 50% of the energy mix in 2050 as stated by the World Energy Council.

