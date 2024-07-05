In the unstoppable advance of human technology, we are, somewhat ironically, discovering more and more ways in which nature has beat us to it. From the structural integrity of the honeycomb pattern...

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the unstoppable advance of human technology, we are, somewhat ironically, discovering more and more ways in which nature has beat us to it. From the structural integrity of the honeycomb pattern to the aerodynamic shape of a whale's fin, nature has pretty much got it sorted.

If you can't beat them, join them. Using additive manufacturing, such as 3D printing, more and more companies are now trying to copy these natural patterns and structures to achieve technical or aesthetic improvements. This article published in 3D Natives showcases a number of ways in which companies are doing just that, and benefitting from going back to nature.

Although it may seem counterproductive to bring technological advancements back to the natural world, this practice is driven by the fact that increasingly engineers and scientists are finding that, in many instances, the way that nature has been doing it, especially in terms of design, is best. www.3dnatives.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.