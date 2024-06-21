ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Episode 5: Liability When Using Artificial Intelligence (Podcast)

Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

In this podcast, James Longster and Andy Maxwell discuss AI-related liability, challenges in attributing responsibility for AI-induced losses, and regulatory measures in development.
UK Technology
Authors
Welcome to the fifth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partner James Longster and Senior Associate Andy Maxwell from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team discuss the ways in which AI can give rise to liability, the difficulties that arise in relation to attributing responsibility for losses linked to AI, and the measures that are being taken to regulate this area.

Listen below:

Listen to other episodes in this series  here.

