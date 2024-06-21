Episode 5: Liability When Using Artificial Intelligence (Podcast)

In this podcast, James Longster and Andy Maxwell discuss AI-related liability, challenges in attributing responsibility for AI-induced losses, and regulatory measures in development.

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to the fifth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partner James Longster and Senior Associate Andy Maxwell from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team discuss the ways in which AI can give rise to liability, the difficulties that arise in relation to attributing responsibility for losses linked to AI, and the measures that are being taken to regulate this area.

Listen below:

self

Listen to other episodes in this series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.