18 June 2024

Episode 4: AI In Employment And People-Related Issues (Podcast)

In our podcast episode, Partners James Longster and Naomi Pollock discuss AI's workplace impact, legal risks like discrimination and data breaches, and risk management strategies.
UK Technology
Authors
Welcome to the fourth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partner, James Longster, from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team and Senior Associate, Naomi Pollock, from our Employment team discuss the transformative role that AI can play in the workplace in areas such as recruitment, management and performance review. They highlight legal pitfalls employers must avoid - risks such as discrimination, breach of data protection laws and the leak of proprietary information. The pair then go on to explore a number of risk management strategies, including being transparent about the use of AI, retaining human oversight, having an AI use policy and adequate staff training.

James Longster
Naomi Pollock
