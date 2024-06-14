2025 International Year Of Quantum Science And Technology

Quantum technology moved on from scientific experiments in the lab to real-world products some years ago. Public awareness lags behind, perhaps understandably given the abstract physics that forms the basis for quantum technology. It is to be expected that quantum technology will transform our daily lives at least as much as Artificial Intelligence. It is therefore great to see that 2025 will be the 'International Year of Quantum Science and Technology'. Next year will be 100 years after quantum mechanics was first discovered. On a personal note, it will be 25 years since I attended lectures in quantum mechanics in the same lecture theatre where Einstein, Lorentz and other pioneers first discussed the strange new world of quantum mechanics, thereby laying the foundation for a lifelong fascination in the topic.

On June 7, 2024, the United Nations proclaimed 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ). According to the proclamation, this year-long, worldwide initiative will "be observed through activities at all levels aimed at increasing public awareness of the importance of quantum science and applications." quantum2025.org/...

