ARTICLE
14 June 2024

2025 International Year Of Quantum Science And Technology

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
Quantum technology has transitioned from lab experiments to real-world applications, poised to significantly impact daily life like AI. The 2025 'International Year of Quantum Science and Technology' will mark 100 years since the discovery of quantum mechanics.
UK Technology
Photo of Matthijs Branderhorst
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Quantum technology moved on from scientific experiments in the lab to real-world products some years ago. Public awareness lags behind, perhaps understandably given the abstract physics that forms the basis for quantum technology. It is to be expected that quantum technology will transform our daily lives at least as much as Artificial Intelligence. It is therefore great to see that 2025 will be the 'International Year of Quantum Science and Technology'. Next year will be 100 years after quantum mechanics was first discovered. On a personal note, it will be 25 years since I attended lectures in quantum mechanics in the same lecture theatre where Einstein, Lorentz and other pioneers first discussed the strange new world of quantum mechanics, thereby laying the foundation for a lifelong fascination in the topic.

On June 7, 2024, the United Nations proclaimed 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ). According to the proclamation, this year-long, worldwide initiative will "be observed through activities at all levels aimed at increasing public awareness of the importance of quantum science and applications."

quantum2025.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthijs Branderhorst
Matthijs Branderhorst
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More