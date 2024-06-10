Episode 3: IP Protection In The Age Of AI (Podcast)

Welcome to the third episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partner James Longster and Senior Associate Rosie Westley from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team discuss how AI interacts with Intellectual Property laws in the UK. They discuss two main concerns for businesses: the extent of IP protection for AI systems and their outputs and IP infringement risks in respect of training data and generated outputs.

Listen below to episode 3:

