Key Contractual Considerations For AI System Procurement And Successful Implementation (Video)

Part two of a series of interactive webinars hosted by our International Data and Privacy Team kicks off with session 'Key contractual considerations for AI system procurement and successful implementation' which is now available to watch on demand.

This webinar focuses on the intersection of AI and IT contracting and provides you and your organisation with a thorough understanding of the contractual considerations that are at play when developing, procuring, implementing and/or deploying AI systems.

This session will equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the legal and practical considerations associated with contracting for AI projects and ensuring their success.

Your speakers and key contacts for this session are Tim Van Canneyt, Katharina Weimer and Louis Vanderdonckt.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.