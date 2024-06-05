Rare are those that do not feel the shift instilled by the development of GenAI, but even rarest are the GCs that have an AI Strategy in place. Still, there is pressure for them to incorporate GenAI in their work, and to understand it.

In this article written by Artificial Lawyer, Stephanie Hamon, our Head of Legal Operations Consulting, brings her insights on how GCs approach change. She also explains how our Legal Operations Consulting team offers solutions to those that have been taught how to be good at lawyering and not "how to suddenly start wielding a Large Language Model to drive efficiency".

Read this article to learn more on this topic, and reach out if you would like to discuss how to trigger change 'GCs Feel They Should Understand GenAI, But They Often Don't' – Artificial Lawyer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.