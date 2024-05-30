Outsourcing Video Series – Episode 3: Artificial Intelligence (Video)

Artificial intelligence

James Longster, a partner in our Technology and Commercial Transactions team, gives a 3 minute primer on six key issues to consider when looking to deploy artificial intelligence as part of an outsourcing transaction. This is the third in a series of short videos on different aspects of outsourcing.

For more detail on this subject and other topics relevant to outsourcing, including inflation, liability, cybersecurity and changes to TUPE, see this edition of Outsourcing Spotlight. You may also be interested in the first and second videos in series:

