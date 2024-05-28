The EU AI Act And The UK Approach

As the European Union sets the stage for groundbreaking AI regulation, our podcast offers a comprehensive exploration of this landmark legislation. Join us as we dissect the EU AI Act, unpacking its...

As the European Union sets the stage for groundbreaking AI regulation, our podcast offers a comprehensive exploration of this landmark legislation. Join us as we dissect the EU AI Act, unpacking its key provisions and answering some of the questions global companies have been asking: If we are not established in the EU, do we need to worry about the EU AI Act? How do we assess applicable obligations and what steps should we take towards compliance? We also take a comparative look at the UK's approach to AI regulation, providing valuable insights into global perspectives. Stay tuned for future episodes featuring our colleagues from around the globe focusing on AI governance, intellectual property and AI, allocation of responsibilities and liabilities.

