On Feb. 29, the U.K. government announced that U.K. ministers will pilot artificial intelligence tools to analyze responses to government consultations and respond to questions from Parliament, in an effort to boost ministers' efficiency in so-called routine policy work.



This is part of the government's wider strategy to revolutionize the delivery of public services through the deployment of AI.



The announcement came as part of a speech delivered by U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden at Imperial College, London on March 1 titled "AI for Public Good," which highlights the government's commitment to using AI to reform public services.

Originally published in Law360

