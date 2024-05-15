AI Insights - Episode 1: The Current State Of Play (Podcast)

Welcome to the first episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this first episode, Partners James Longster and Louisa Chambers from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team discuss the current legal landscape in the UK and the EU for the regulation of AI technology and how this is expected to develop. The pair also share their thoughts on what businesses can do to ensure that they are on top of their existing legal obligations and ready for new regulatory requirements in this space, given the rapid pace of AI development.