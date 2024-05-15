ARTICLE
15 May 2024

AI Insights - Episode 1: The Current State Of Play (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP
Contributor
Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
Welcome to the first episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.
UK Technology
Photo of Louisa Chambers
Photo of James Longster
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to the first episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this first episode, Partners James Longster and Louisa Chambers from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team discuss the current legal landscape in the UK and the EU for the regulation of AI technology and how this is expected to develop. The pair also share their thoughts on what businesses can do to ensure that they are on top of their existing legal obligations and ready for new regulatory requirements in this space, given the rapid pace of AI development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Louisa Chambers
Louisa Chambers
Photo of James Longster
James Longster
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

AI Insights - Episode 1: The Current State Of Play (Podcast)

UK Technology
Contributor
Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More