14 May 2024

Driving Effective Change: Insights From NRF Legal Operations Consultant Tom Evans At The 4th World Legal Operations Summit

Luxatia International held the 4th World Legal Operations Summit in Berlin. Tom Evans, senior consultant in our Legal Operations Consulting Team, shared his tips for driving effective...
On April 11 - 12,Luxatia International held the 4th World Legal Operations Summit in Berlin. Tom Evans, senior consultant in our Legal Operations Consulting Team, shared his tips for driving effective change management and leadingsuccessful transformation projects.

While today's focus may centre on technology and Generative AI, the dialogue served as a reminder of the indispensable role individuals play in driving change and fostering innovation. Tom's top tip to keep in mind: “Involve your stakeholders early and keep them involved throughout.”

