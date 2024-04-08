Listen here for the second in our series of podcasts on all things AI in which we're considering some of the implications of using AI in employment related decisions.

In the second episode, Tarun Tawakley and Becky Jobling look at the use of AI in employment, focusing on the question of trust. How has this been damaged by things like the Post Office Horizon software? How does bias can creep into AI? And why is explaining AI generated decisions on local level critical to maintaining trust?

