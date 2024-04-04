Artificial Intelligence (AI), is revolutionising industries and daily life, shaping the way we work, communicate, and interact with technology, but its legal implications must also be considered.

The next chapter explores AI's complex relationship with intellectual property (IP), as well as whether AI should have a place in disputes, with expert advice on how various jurisdictions tackle bias and transparency in generative AI tools, as well as moves to legislate AI-related IP.

With regards to the use of AI in dispute resolution in Massachusetts, Thomas Curran believes that the question isn't whether AI should have a place in disputes, but rather, what can practitioners do to leverage AI efficiencies while avoiding its pitfalls?

Concerning IP, Kenji Kuroda discusses proposals including opt-out mechanisms for copyrighted materials in AI training in Japan, after creators have expressed growing concerns about potential copyright infringements. However, Japan's approach to AI and IP leans towards soft-law mechanisms, favouring guidelines over formal legislation. Conversely, in the EU, efforts are underway to develop a new AI Act focusing on safety, transparency, and non-discrimination. Claes Ottosson highlights how Sweden in particular has positioned itself as an AI adoption leader in public administration, including the judiciary system.

