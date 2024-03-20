WHO WILL BE IN SCOPE?

Operators of essential and important services across various sectors including energy, transport, banking, health, medical devices, chemicals and digital. In-scope entities in the digital sector include infrastructure providers (including cloud computing) as well as other digital providers such as online marketplaces, search engines and social networks. Extraterritorial Application: NIS2 applies to in-scope operators if they offer 'Essential' or 'Important' goods and services to the EU, irrespective of their place of establishment.

Financial entities and FinTechs, including credit and payment institutions, e-money institutions, cryptoasset service providers, alternative investment funds managers and insurance undertakings. Third party providers of critical internet and communication technology (ICT) services to in-scope financial entities. Extraterritorial Application: DORA applies to financial entities that provide services in the EU, irrespective of their place of establishment.