UK:
AI 101: An Introduction
19 March 2024
Lewis Silkin
Listen here for the first in our series of podcasts on
all things AI in which we're exploring the key legal issues
arising from this hot topic.
In the first introductory episode, Oliver Fairhurst and JJ Shaw
explain some of the key concepts and terminology behind this
technology. They also touch on the wide ranging challenges –
from IP rights to biased data – that users, lawyers and
regulators are grappling with.
