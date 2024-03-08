The EPO has recently released a study with interesting insights on the recent trends in protecting cancer technologies worldwide. The study has found that the number of international patent families relating to the fight against cancer has surged by 70% between 2015 and 2021, and this has been attributed to the surge in new technologies such as immunotherapy, gene therapy, and AI. Read more below!

New study shows inventions to fight cancer are up by more than 70% since 2015 www.epo.org/...

