The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary has published guidance for judges on the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The guidance sets out the key risks and issues associated with using AI and provides some suggestions for minimising them.

The key points include:

Having a basic understanding of AI's capabilities and limitations.

Upholding confidentiality and privacy by ensuring that private or confidential information is not entered into a public AI chatbot.

Ensuring accountability and accuracy by checking any information provided by an AI tool before it is used or relied upon.

Being aware of bias.

Maintaining security, which includes using work devices (rather than personal devices) to access AI tools and work email addresses.

Taking personal responsibility for material produced in the judicial office holder's name.

Being aware that court or tribunal users may have used AI tools, which may be evident because for example, US or unfamiliar case law is cited.

The guidance also includes examples of potential uses for AI (such as summarising text and composing emails). Legal research and analysis are flagged as tasks for which the use of AI is not recommended.

