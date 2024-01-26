ARTICLE

On January 15, 2024, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) launched a consultation series on generative artificial intelligence (AI), examining how aspects of data protection law should apply to the development and use of the technology.

The first consultation will explore the legality of training generative AI models on personal data scraped from the internet. The initial consultation period closes on March 1, 2024. The ICO is seeking views from a range of stakeholders, including developers and users of generative AI, legal advisors and consultants working in this area, civil society groups, and other public bodies with an interest in generative AI.

Future consultations will examine issues such as the accuracy of generative AI outputs and will be launched throughout the first half of 2024.

"The impact of generative AI can be transformative for society if it's developed and deployed responsibly....This call for views will help the ICO provide industry with certainty regarding its obligations and safeguard people's information rights and freedoms." - Stephen Almond, Executive Director for Regulatory Risk. ico.org.uk/...

