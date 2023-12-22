self

Episode Description

The impact of artificial intelligence on IP in fashion?

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on intellectual property law in the world of fashion. What is artificial intelligence? How does an AI application learn to become a fashion designer? Can AI applications own and create IP rights in fashion? How do you deal with the issue of liability and the infringement of IP rights?

