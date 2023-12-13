UK:
Artificial Intelligence: The Past, The Present And The Future
13 December 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
Artificial intelligence is making waves–love it or hate
it, it is here to stay. Sam Karim KC, Shazia Akhtar, Sara Ibrahim and Priya Gopal discuss:
- the use of artificial intelligence in the health, financial
services and insurance sectors;
- the regulation of artificial intelligence–the current
position and proposals for the future; and
- how other jurisdictions are approaching artificial intelligence
and what we can learn.
Watch a recording of the seminar below.
