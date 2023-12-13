Artificial intelligence is making waves–love it or hate it, it is here to stay. Sam Karim KC, Shazia Akhtar, Sara Ibrahim and Priya Gopal discuss:

the use of artificial intelligence in the health, financial services and insurance sectors;

the regulation of artificial intelligence–the current position and proposals for the future; and

how other jurisdictions are approaching artificial intelligence and what we can learn.

Watch a recording of the seminar below.

