UK:
UK Finance Publishes Report On The Impact Of AI Financial Services: Opportunities, Risks And Policy Considerations
13 December 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 23 November 2023, UK Finance published a report on the impact
of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial
services, including opportunities, risks and policy
considerations.
The report examines the state of play of AI in the financial
sector – where it is being deployed, where it shows promise
for the future and how to make the most of the opportunities on
offer.
The report also looks at AI risks and mitigations. Furthermore,
it examines the policy landscape, including the state of regulation
and options for resolving key policy questions that will need to be
answered in order to ensure a regulatory approach that mitigates
risks effectively, while enabling responsible innovation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from UK
AI In Payments
TLT Solicitors
Tangible use of AI within Payments is evidenced by the acceleration of online banking, digital wallets, and the more recent use of payment authorisation via facial recognition.
Investment Management Update - October 2023
Macfarlanes
Welcome to the latest edition of our investment management update. This publication has been tailored to highlight topical news, cases and changes in the law impacting the investment management sector.
Chiaro Technology Limited v Mayborn (UK) Limited
Marks & Clerk
In the recent case of Chiaro Technology Limited v Mayborn (UK) Limited, the UK High Court confirmed that a registered design will not extend to protect aspects of shape that are required for technical function...