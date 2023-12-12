Watch clips from our recently hosted event, 'The rise of Artificial Intelligence – Combatting financial crime in a complex world' and read about the key outcomes from the AI Safety Summit in early November.

self

The recent focus of WTW on the dynamic interplay between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and financial crime management has brought forward diverse expert insights. This article delves into these varied perspectives, concentrating on how AI intersects with legal, technological, and risk management aspects. It highlights the transformative role AI plays in business while underscoring the crucial need for maintaining high ethical standards in its application.

Artificial Intelligence: A Dual-Edged Sword in Financial Crime Management

Recently, WTW hosted an event featuring the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli, a renowned figure with extensive experience in deploying AI systems since the late 1970s. The event highlighted the growing influence of AI in the financial sector, emphasising its dual role as both a transformative force in business and an area requiring stringent ethical oversight. Lord Mayor Mainelli's unique insights underscored the balance between leveraging AI's vast potential and addressing the significant challenges it poses.

Key Insights:

Ethical AI Frameworks : The necessity for ethical guidelines in AI implementation is paramount. Discussions emphasise creating responsible AI strategies that align with legal and moral standards, ensuring fair and transparent applications in financial operations.

: The necessity for ethical guidelines in AI implementation is paramount. Discussions emphasise creating responsible AI strategies that align with legal and moral standards, ensuring fair and transparent applications in financial operations. AI's Multifaceted Impact : The discourse extends to various facets of AI in financial crime management, including: The psychological and geopolitical dimensions of AI risks. The convergence of AI ethics with effective risk management strategies.

: The discourse extends to various facets of AI in financial crime management, including:

Key Takeaways:

Dr. Nicholas Beecroft : Wargame it...attack the issue....in a couple of days you will find holes, unforeseen risks, unforeseen threats and you'll be able to take action quickly.

: Wargame it...attack the issue....in a couple of days you will find holes, unforeseen risks, unforeseen threats and you'll be able to take action quickly. Professor Nic Ryder : It's about cooperation, it's about partnerships, it's about collaboration...bringing together the private and public sector to look at the possible benefits both sides can bring.

: It's about cooperation, it's about partnerships, it's about collaboration...bringing together the private and public sector to look at the possible benefits both sides can bring. Roberto Felipe: Be proactive and engage with clients in the market to talk about the subject and in that way we can all learn together.

Global Collaborative Efforts in AI Safety

AI has garnered significant global attention, with its roots extending back to the historic Bletchley Park, where it played a pivotal role in the Second World War. Fittingly, this historic location hosted the first AI Safety Summit on November 1 and 2, 2023. This landmark event brought together global leaders, including G7 members, top tech companies, and representatives from academia and civil society, to debate AI's potential and challenges and to frame a strategy for its responsible and safe global use.

Key Outcomes of the AI Safety Summit:

01

Risk Assessment and Ethical Considerations:

The summit focused on the ethical implications and risks of AI, including advanced systems, emphasising the need for a comprehensive understanding and rapid response to these evolving challenges. A government task force was proposed to address these concerns.

02

The Bletchley Declaration:

A significant outcome was the signing of the 'Bletchley Declaration' by 28 countries, including the UK, the US, the EU, and China. This declaration sets a global precedent for ethical AI development, emphasising:

International cooperation.

Establishment of safety standards.

Recognition of the importance of ethical AI, transparency, and accountability.

Promotion of shared knowledge and collaborative research for better AI safety practices.

Future Directions: The next AI Safety Summit is scheduled to take place in France in 2024, continuing the global conversation on minimising AI-related risks.

The summit also recognised the ongoing need to understand AI's impact on various sectors, which was emphasised by the Lord Mayor in his keynote on the 695th Lord Mayor's Ethical AI Initiative, where he called for a unique certification program for AI professionals by the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments, underscoring the ongoing commitment to ethical AI development and deployment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.