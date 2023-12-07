The accelerated speed at which Artificial Intelligence (AI) is developing worldwide will not slow down but only increase. The UK and the US both appear to want to lead the way globally with regard to AI, shaping the future of innovation, governance and social progress. The Government's recent AI Summit at Bletchley Park, with all the significant players on the AI stage invited, saw the US Vice President attending rather than the President and a separate US initiative was launched.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) announced thatGuidelines for Secure AI System Developmentintended to ensurethat AI is developed safely, was created with the assistance of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), together with contributions from international agencies, G7 nations and a number of other countries. So it would appear that the US and the UK can and will work together, alongside their international partners. The Guidelines form the first such attempt to ensure that secure AI system development is embraced globally.

The NCSC CEO, Lindy Cameron, pointed out there needs to be collaborative international action to ensure that AI is developed safely. A secure cyber -space will enable the development and realisation of the opportunities that AI offers. The CISA, the US counterpart's, director Jen Easterly also agreed saying "The release of the Guidelines for secure AI system development marks a key milestone in our collective commitment – by governments across the world – to ensure the development and deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities that are secure by design"

Philip Hooley, a partner, commented "the United Kingdom aims to stride confidently into the new digital age and the Government will harness the power of AI with the intention of becoming a global leader and AI Superpower in the AI landscape with the determination to leverage cutting-edge technologies for the benefit of all." Philip further stated "whilst the use of AI will no doubt be a significant advantage to all businesses the risks must not be overlooked. The Guideline's principal tenets: secure design, secure development, secure deployment and secure operation and maintenance, must be closely followed by all."

In support of theUK'scommitment to staying at the forefrontof technological advancements, the Government has launched a pioneering initiative to integrate AI seamlessly into various facets of public administration. This ambitious endeavour not only reflects the nation's determination to leverage cutting-edge technologies, but also underscores a strategic approach. As the first anniversary of this forward-thinking initiative approaches, the promising trajectory continues toward a future where AI contributes to a more efficient, equitable, and prosperous society .

Giambrone &Partners'technology lawyers point out that the thriving AI industry is said to have contributed £3.7 billion to the economy last year, according to a Government White Paper and is rising The UK aims to be the country of choice for AI start-ups. As with any new initiative businesses will need to be advised by legal experts to ensure that they can be confident that their business model is sound and sustainable and sufficiently agile to adapt to the changes in the AI sector as they arise.

Funding

Clearlywithout adequatefunding to research and develop AI, any initiative will fail. In recognition of this the Government isproviding significant funding to boost innovation. An amount of £500 million will be provided to leading scientists and AI researchers to enable them to keep pace with developments in this field. Also, Microsoft is planning an initiative where an investment of £2.5 billion is being earmarked to develop AI Data Centres in the UK, which will further enhance the UK's position.

National Quantum Strategy

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), is the relatively recently created ministry whose mission it is todevelop the most innovative economy in the world and turn the UK into a science and technology superpower. Quantumtechnologies are at the core of this mission.

The ten-year plan aims to:

Ensure the UK is home to world-leading quantum science and engineering, growing UK knowledge and skills

Support business, making the UK the go-to place for quantum businesses and an integral part of the global supply chain, as well as a preferred location for investors and global talent

Drive the adoption and use of quantum technologies in the UK to deliver benefits for the economy and society, as well as our national security

Create a national and international regulatory framework that supports innovation and the ethical use of quantum technologies, and protects UK capabilities and national security

Our highly experienced technology lawyerswarn that any initiative planned inthe AI sector must be carefully managed anddemonstrably secure. The lack of governance and regulation at the moment makes this sector vulnerable to risk. The Minister for Science and Technology, Andrew Griffith, stated that investors are reluctant to invest in AI organisations due to the lack ofregulation. Any new enterprise will need the guidance of professionals with an in-depth knowledge of the AI sector, who can flag upthe hazards that both the business and their clients may face.

Philip Hooley is a highly experienced commercial litigator having worked in the legal sector of the City of London for twenty-five years advising on commercial disputes in various industry sectors ranging from traditional IT to digital transformation, cyber security and Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology, insurance and reinsurance, financial services, professional negligence, pharmaceutical, insolvency and energy for organisations based in the UK and overseas.

He also advises on the management of multifaceted claims in various jurisdictions providing technical strength and commercial awareness of cultural differences in cross-border matters.

Philip's experience extends to extremely high-profile cases valued at in excess of one billion dollars for organisations that are household names. His clients value his astute ability to secure favourable outcomes for complex disputes at the pre-action stage where possible. Should this not be possible and litigation is unavoidable, he is a robust vigorous litigator and brings strategic insight to each case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.