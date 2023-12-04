Welcome to our Tech round-up, where we provide a snapshot of the latest legal-tech-related news.

Our round-up covers topics such as the AI Safety Summit, Self-Driving Vehicles, the Autumn Statement and much more.

The Automated Vehicles Bill, which is aimed at regulating the use of automated vehicles, was introduced into Parliament on 8 November 2023 and is set to deliver one of the most comprehensive legal frameworks globally for self-driving technology. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said, "the new Bill will ensure safety is at the heart of the plans to see self-driving vehicles on our roads and to make the UK a great place to develop this technology". Safety and protection of the users shall be achieved through: Creating a rigorous new safety framework : setting the safety threshold for self-driving vehicles in law while giving the government the tools it needs to enforce standards and hold companies to account; Ensuring clear legal liability at all times: making companies responsible for how their self-driving vehicles behave on the road and protecting users from being unfairly held accountable; and Protecting consumers and the public : ensuring only vehicles that meet rigorous self-driving standards can be marketed.



Autumn Statement

On 22 November 2023, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made several announcements affecting the Technology, Media and Telecoms sectors, including in relation to supporting the growth of SMEs through the use of advanced digital technologies, the government's investment into developing AI and quantum computing, and the launching of an AI Safety Institute and a pilot AI regulatory sandbox.

Hunt also announced that the government had published a call for evidence on recent trends in the visual effects industry, informing the design of additional tax relief for expenditure on visual effects, which the government intends to deliver through the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit.

ICO Warning

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued a warning to some of the UK's most visited websites that they may face enforcement action if they do not bring the options for accepting cookies on their sites in line with data protection law.

The ICO has published guidance requiring that websites make it as easy for users to choose to reject all cookies as it is for them to choose to accept all cookies.

However, several websites have not yet provided this.

The ICO has, therefore, written to these companies and given them 30 days to ensure compliance with the law.

The ICO has also stated that it will provide a broader update on its work in this area in January 2024.