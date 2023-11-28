The Chancellor's Autumn Statement included a very welcome announcement of five new Quantum Missions, backed by the £2.5 billion Quantum Strategy. One of the missions is to have a UK-based quantum computer by 2035 that outperforms classical computers. Having been involved in quantum computation during the first 'goldrush' twenty years ago, I very much hope that this aim will be achieved but feel somewhat sceptical whether it is possible at the same time. Still, it is one of the best ways to invest in the UK economy. Economists have often stated that for every dollar invested in the Apollo program the US economy received a return of five to seven dollars. Also, when the moon landings came to an end, the large number of talented and driven people who found themselves without work went on to start up new enterprises based on technology incubated by NASA. The digital revolution that followed led to companies like Microsoft and Apple. Whether an actual large scale quantum computer will be up and running by 2035 or not, this is one of the most transformative technologies of our time and the Chancellor's support is great news.

The Chancellor launched five new Quantum Missions aimed at securing the UK's status as a world leader in the technology, by setting clear milestones for inward investment and research in areas like computing, healthcare and navigation. www.gov.uk/...

