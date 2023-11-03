ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

How would you react if you had won an Employment Tribunal, only to be told that the Judge's decision had been written by AI?

This thought-provoking scenario recently became a reality when a Judge used ChatGPT in part of a judgment. While the Judge emphasised the importance of using AI tools, this incident sparks questions about what generative AI might mean more widely for employment tribunals, employment law and managing employees.

In this episode Jonathan Rennie, partner at TLT is joined by Sarah Maddock, senior knowledge lawyer at TLT and Emma Erskine-Fox, managing associate in the Technology and Intellectual Property team at TLT to look at the impact of AI on employment law and discuss:

Key differences between various types of AI technologies.

What is driving the current focus on generative AI like ChatGPT compared to other types of AI.

The potential risks and challenges associated with AI in decision-making and how employers can address them.

How AI systems sit alongside employment law concepts such as ‘fairness' and ‘reasonableness'.

Data protection considerations and legal obligations for employers when using AI for decision-making and information processing.

How organisations can establish effective governance and policies around AI technology.

Role of training and transparency in the responsible use of AI in the workplace.

The government's approach to regulation of AI at work.

Listen now

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.