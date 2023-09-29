Welcome to the HLK Newsletter series tracking the fast-changing legal landscape around AI. Over the next few months, we'll to be keeping a close eye on legislation, government policy and case law to help you stay on top of the issues which could impact you and your business.

Generative AI in the Courts

This week, we'll be taking a look at Getty Images vs Stability AI. At the beginning of this year, stock photo provider Getty Images commenced proceedings before the High Court in London, as well as in Delaware in the US. This case is one to watch for a number of reasons. But first a bit of background.

Stability AI is one of the entities behind Stable Diffusion, which generates images based on text prompts. At high level, to train a Stable Diffusion AI model, an image which is produced by removing noise from a noisy image is compared to a training image and scored. High scoring outcomes may be associated with text describing the training image in the resulting model. Once a model is fully trained, this can allow images to be produced from a random noise field based on text prompts without any directly comparable 'original' image existing.

So why is this case one to watch? Well, first, Getty are alleging infringement at the point of processing data for training the model. This could be a more straightforward fight to win when compared to, say, arguing that the output image is a copy, or a derivative work, of the images in the training data. They allege that Stability AI use versions of the 'text and image pairings' available on its website to train its model. If you look for it, there are plenty of suggestions of copying there. Scraping data from Getty's website could be copying, and a further encoding step could create a further copy or a derivative work. While Stability AI are likely to say that any such copying was fair use, Getty have argued that it is in express violation of prohibitions contained in the terms of use of their website.

It is worth noting that Getty do in fact allow use of their images for training data and indeed they have recently launched their own "Commercially Safe Generative AI offering". This is not then an objection to the principles of generative AI, but more to Stable Diffusion having a freeride.

Secondly, there are a number of smoking guns: For a start, images generated by Stable diffusion can include something which is indisputably the result of having been trained on Getty's data: a recognisable (if imperfect) reproduction of the Getty Images water mark. Even without that, Stable Diffusion is highly transparent about its training data, meaning Getty had access to the data set and could point to a number of images bearing its watermarks and which are also registered with the US Copyright Office (noting that, in the US, registration of work can be necessary before an infringement suit may be filed in court. The UK does not have an equivalent requirement)

Finally, Getty Images are not shy about enforcing their rights. Memorably, they attempted to invoice renowned photographer Carol Highsmith in relation to her own work, which she had donated to the Library of Congress for public use, rights-free. With that kind of dedication to pursuing licence fees, and Stability AI's relatively deep pockets, we can be hopeful that this case will go all the way.

With substantive proceedings still some time out, we will update you with more information as it comes in.

