To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The first video which you can view on this channel explained in
simple terms how the backend IT of the app worked. This vlog is
going to look at the legals – and in particular how the
contractual and licensing overlay fits over the technology.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
In 2020, King's College Cambridge broke with tradition and left a large area of lawn unmown. This area grew into a beautiful meadow, and was cut and baled that August by traditional methods using two shire horses.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.