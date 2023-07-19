self

In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Inês Reis of Ius Laboris Portugal sits down with James Davies of Ius Laboris UK to talk about the impact of generative AI on knowledge jobs. How can organisations and policymakers prepare for a future with fewer jobs? And could better skills, AI literacy and more leisure be part of the solution?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.