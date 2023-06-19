UK:
Automated Tomato Harvesting Tool Designed By AI Language Model
19 June 2023
An interesting article looking at the use of ChatGPT in the
engineering field, to design an automated harvesting tool.
The use of AI in the Agritech field has evolved over time. For
example, our AI report found that, in the period between 2000 and
2014, the majority of the Agritech AI patent filings in Europe
related to organic and biochemistry, as well as methods for testing
and analysis of biological materials. From 2014 to 2022 however,
the European AI patent filings in this sector were dominated by
control systems for autonomous vehicles, and pattern recognition
technology for use in vehicle navigation and crop monitoring. This
article highlights a more recent trend for use of Generative AI,
seen across all sectors. It will be fascinating to see how
Generative AI models are used in the Agritech sector going
forward.
The team, from TU Delft University in the Netherlands
and EPFL in Switzerland, said they wanted to use ChatGPT to create
a robot that would make a valuable contribution to the
world.
