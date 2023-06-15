The EU's digital strategy

In 2020, the European Commission published its central digital policy document "Shaping Europe's Digital Future" which outlined its digital strategy for the next five years.

Reflecting its overarching strategy to ensure a fair and effective digital economy, improve access to data and give people more control over their data, and to protect people from cyber threats, the Commission published a package of legislative proposals entitled "Europe fit for the Digital Age" which are designed to help achieve these objectives.

Companies need to understand how these laws will impact them and what technical, organisational and legal changes they may require.

Our guide

In this new guide, we have summarised the key legislation within the new package of EU digital laws and, where applicable, their equivalents in the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.