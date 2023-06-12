Exciting news for those with an interest in the metaverse as Apple finally introduced its highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, at its Worldwide Developers Conference. CEO Tim Cook expressed his belief in the profound potential of augmented reality, as he unveiled this futuristic device that resembles ski goggles and combines virtual reality with augmented reality.

It features cameras, sensors, and two screens with a total of 23 million pixels. The headset is powered by Apple's custom-designed M2 chip and a new processor called R1, offering immersive experiences. The product will be available early next year, priced around US$3,500 and marks Apple's first major new product category since the Apple Watch in 2015.

The Vision Pro headset offers a range of features for users. When wearing the headset, they can view a display of app icons and have the option to switch between full immersion in virtual reality and a blended view of the real world with other people present. The device allows others to see the user's eyes through the lenses and is controlled through eye contact and hand gestures for selecting and scrolling, including a virtual keyboard and dictation for typing.

Apple has also highlighted the customizable screen size, enabling life-sized FaceTime video chats or more immersive gaming experiences. The headset includes a 3D camera for capturing 3D images and videos. In terms of data privacy and user authentication, Apple introduced Optic ID, which uses the user's iris for authentication, going beyond Face ID. Apple assured that eye tracking data within the device would remain private and not shared with apps and websites.

One of the conclusions of the Preiskel & Co Artificial Intelligence and the Metaverse Conference was that the market was eagerly waiting for Apple to produce and launch a game changer headset. The Apple Vision Pro seems to be a major step in that direction! To find out more read our article The Future Is Now: The Disruptive Power of AI and Its Legal Ramifications in The Metaverse

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.