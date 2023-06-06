Sara Ibrahim, who specialises in AI at work, joined Ivor Adair (Fox & Partners) to examine the legal and practical implications of Chat GPT in the workplace.

The topics covered include:

  • An introduction to Generative Pre-trained (GPT) artificial intelligence
  • An overview of how it might be used in a workplace
  • A review of the possible risks including liability risks
  • The importance for employers of focus on employee impact and of taking advice on possible equality and diversity implications
  • Recommendations to leadership teams on how to get started

