Sara Ibrahim, who specialises in AI at work, joined Ivor Adair (Fox & Partners) to examine the legal and practical implications of Chat GPT in the workplace.
The topics covered include:
- An introduction to Generative Pre-trained (GPT) artificial intelligence
- An overview of how it might be used in a workplace
- A review of the possible risks including liability risks
- The importance for employers of focus on employee impact and of taking advice on possible equality and diversity implications
- Recommendations to leadership teams on how to get started
