In today's News of Note, generative AI continues to draw criticism and even a ban, but that doesn't stop developers from pushing forward with everything from music prediction and mind-reading—to talking with crabs. Plus, we look at quantum computing in health care, a new report on the impact of deep-sea rare earths mining, and so much more.

