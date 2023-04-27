In today's News of Note, generative AI continues to draw criticism and even a ban, but that doesn't stop developers from pushing forward with everything from music prediction and mind-reading—to talking with crabs. Plus, we look at quantum computing in health care, a new report on the impact of deep-sea rare earths mining, and so much more.
- In an open letter, tech watchdogs and industry leaders argue that without a pause on current generative AI experiments, the technology could spiral out of control. (Kevin Collier, NBC)
- Using counterfactuals, a complex type of causal reasoning, Spotify builds a new machine-learning model that might better predict your favorite tunes. (Will Douglas Heaven, MIT Technology Review)
- AI finds another unexpected niche: Krablr, a company that provides crab pricing, intends to use generative AI to develop a language that would allow communication with crabs—and higher yields for fishermen. (TechCrunch)
- Some AI researchers want to read minds, with early-stage development underway in the emerging field of brain-analysis. (Sara Ruberg and Jacob Ward, NBC)
- Amazon looks to support generative AI startups, announcing that it will select 10 organizations from around the world to participate in its program. (Natasha Mascarenhas, TechCrunch)
- Amid privacy concerns, Italy bans ChatGPT and will investigate whether the technology complies with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. (Shiona McCallum, BBC)
- Meanwhile, Australia joins ranks with several other countries in blocking TikTok on federal devices. (Chris Lau, CNN)
- TikTok also faces fines in the UK in regard to its handling of children's data. (Shiona McCallum and Zoe Kleinman, BBC)
- IBM and the Cleveland Clinic, as part of their ongoing partnership, unveil the world's first quantum computer dedicated to health care research. (Paul Smith-Goodson, Moor Insights and Strategy, Forbes)
- NVidea Corp., a leading supplier of AI software and hardware, enters the quantum market with a new quantum computing platform. (Jane Lee, Reuters)
- A new report claims that deep-sea mining—for the rare earth minerals that power EV batteries—may irreversibly damage oceans. (Justine Calma, The Verge)
- The potentially lucrative discovery of rare earth deposits in Montana sparks discussions on mining in the Bitterroot Mountains. (Kylie Mohr, High Country News)
- In a bid to boost economic stability, Japan says it seeks to triple its microchip sales by 2030. (Reuters)
- After recently announcing a joint venture, Nintendo and the app developer DeNA officially launch their new Nintendo Systems website. (Lauren Forristal, TechCrunch)
