AI models are becoming increasingly sophisticated and powerful, exploding onto the mainstream through generative content platforms such as ChatGPT, but are prone to error. So how do you understand the capabilities and limitations of the model to ensure accurate results, and understand the associated risks to ensure that it is being used responsibly?

Tim Roberts, Managing Director at AlixPartners is joined by Shameek Kundu, Head Of Financial Services and Chief Strategy Officer at Truera, highlighting the most powerful use cases of AI bringing transformational change, and the exciting applications of AI in managing risks in banking.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.