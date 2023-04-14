UK:
Podcast: Demystifying Risk – AI Model Explainability And Ethics
14 April 2023
AlixPartners
AI models are becoming increasingly sophisticated and powerful,
exploding onto the mainstream through generative content platforms
such as ChatGPT, but are prone to error. So how do you understand
the capabilities and limitations of the model to ensure accurate
results, and understand the associated risks to ensure that it is
being used responsibly?
Tim Roberts,
Managing Director at AlixPartners is joined by Shameek Kundu, Head Of Financial
Services and Chief Strategy Officer at Truera, highlighting the
most powerful use cases of AI bringing transformational change, and
the exciting applications of AI in managing risks in banking.
